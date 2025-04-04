MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin parents advocating for increased funds to public education and healthcare for their children were the largest group represented at today’s public hearing for the 2025-27 biennial state budget. The Joint Committee on Finance heard many different financial proposals seeking state funding, but an overwhelming theme of the hearing was requests for more state funding to education, public schooling, disability accomodations, and Medicaid.
Julie Burish’s 29-year-old daughter has a cognitive disability, and lives alone while working at TJ Maxx. She relies on Medicaid for access to essential services, like transportation.
Burish uses IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self-Direct), a Medicaid program for people with disabilities, to access partial care for her daughter. The other side of her care is handled by Burish and her husband.
“For 11 years, Katherine’s budget has stayed very stable and she’s been able to access her community. She’s been able to live independently, she’s been able to work. Medicaid funds don’t cover total care,” says Burish. “The new algorithm spit out a 36% decrease in funding for Katherine. What has happened is 39% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that use the IRIS program in Wisconsin are experiencing similar cuts. So it’s disproportionate to people with physical disabilities.”
Burish is asking Wisconsin state representatives to be vocal, and loud, about advocating for Medicaid in Wisconsin.
“We don’t want cuts to Medicaid. This is going to devastate our state,” says Burish. “People will die if this doesn’t stay intact.”
City Forward Collective is a nonprofit consisting of educators that represents parents of school-aged children in Wisconsin schools. The green t-shirts at todays meeting were to both thank the Joint Committee on Finance for their funding in the previous biennial state budget cycle, and to request more education funding in the one upcoming.
“70% to 80% of funding for schools in Milwaukee is coming from state and local sources,” says Colleston Morgan Jr., Executive Director of City Forward Collective. ”We continue to advocate to ensure that federal resources need to be there, and we also need to make sure that our state is doing its part to ensure that all of our students are equally funded.”
The “Learn in my Shoes campaign,” is a parent group founded by two Wisconsin moms to advocate for funding for children in the classroom specifically for children with disabilities to have access to education.
Amanda Sherman says she’s scared of public speaking, but had to make the effort to show up for her son.
“It’s been amazing watching him grow in the public school environment with neurotypical peers.
He’s been a wonderful advocate for other kids that have disabilities. I’ve never felt like there was a threat against him before, and I do now,” says Sherman. “My boots are on the ground stronger because of what’s happening federally, but I’m trying to keep this about our state.”
Melissa Custer, a co-founder of “Learn in my Shoes,” says she has noticed a shortage of classroom workers specifically for children with disabilities.
“It’s important because of our experiences for what our children have gone through. I have to home school my older son because they weren’t able to meet his needs,” says Custer. “The schools are really doing the best that they can with the funds that they have, but they have to shift funds from their general education fund to their special education fund so that they can fulfill the for the special education students. It’s really hard to see the administrators having to make all these tough decisions of who to put where, because it harms all these kids. The less staff that they can afford, the more harm comes to their kids.”