MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin parents advocating for increased funds to public education and healthcare for their children were the largest group represented at today’s public hearing for the 2025-27 biennial state budget. The Joint Committee on Finance heard many different financial proposals seeking state funding, but an overwhelming theme of the hearing was requests for more state funding to education, public schooling, disability accomodations, and Medicaid.

JULIE BURISH Advocates for her daughter’s healthcare

Julie Burish’s 29-year-old daughter has a cognitive disability, and lives alone while working at TJ Maxx. She relies on Medicaid for access to essential services, like transportation.

Burish uses IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self-Direct), a Medicaid program for people with disabilities, to access partial care for her daughter. The other side of her care is handled by Burish and her husband.

“For ​11 ​years, ​Katherine’s ​budget ​has ​stayed ​very stable ​and ​she’s ​been ​able ​to ​access ​her ​community. ​She’s ​been ​able ​to ​live ​independently, ​she’s ​been ​able ​to ​work. Medicaid ​funds ​don’t ​cover ​total ​care,” says Burish. “The new ​algorithm ​spit ​out ​a ​36% ​decrease in funding ​for ​Katherine. ​What ​has ​happened ​is ​39% ​of adults ​with ​intellectual and ​developmental ​disabilities ​that ​use ​the ​IRIS ​program ​in ​Wisconsin ​are ​experiencing ​similar ​cuts. ​So ​it’s ​disproportionate ​to ​people ​with ​physical ​disabilities.”

Burish is asking Wisconsin state representatives to be vocal, and loud, about advocating for Medicaid in Wisconsin.

“We ​don’t ​want ​cuts ​to ​Medicaid. ​This ​is ​going ​to ​devastate ​our ​state,” says Burish. “​​People ​will ​die ​​if ​this ​doesn’t ​stay ​intact.”

Green t-shirts provided by City Forward Collective for parents concered about education funding.

City Forward Collective is a nonprofit consisting of educators that represents parents of school-aged children in Wisconsin schools. The green t-shirts at todays meeting were to both thank the Joint Committee on Finance for their funding in the previous biennial state budget cycle, and to request more education funding in the one upcoming.

“​70% to ​80% of ​funding ​for ​schools ​in ​Milwaukee ​is ​coming ​from ​state ​and ​local ​sources,” says Colleston Morgan Jr., Executive Director of City Forward Collective. ​”We ​continue ​to ​advocate ​to ​ensure ​that ​federal ​resources ​need ​to ​be ​there, and we ​also ​need ​to ​make ​sure ​that ​our ​state ​is ​doing ​its ​part ​to ​ensure ​that ​all ​of ​our ​students ​are ​equally ​funded.”

Amanda Sherman (left) and Melissa Custer (right). Sherman wears her sons shoes to show support.

The “Learn in my Shoes campaign,” is a parent group founded by two Wisconsin moms to advocate for funding for children in the classroom specifically for children with disabilities to have access to education.

Amanda Sherman says she’s scared of public speaking, but had to make the effort to show up for her son.

“It’s ​been ​amazing ​watching ​him ​grow ​in ​the ​public ​school ​environment ​with ​neurotypical ​peers. ​ He’s ​been ​a ​wonderful ​advocate ​for ​other ​kids ​that ​have ​disabilities. I’ve ​never ​felt ​like ​there ​was ​a ​threat ​against ​him ​before, ​and ​I ​do ​now,” says Sherman. “My boots ​are ​on ​the ​ground ​stronger ​because ​of ​what’s ​happening ​federally, but ​I’m ​trying ​to ​keep ​this ​about ​our ​state.”

Melissa Custer, a co-founder of “Learn in my Shoes,” says she has noticed a shortage of classroom workers specifically for children with disabilities.

“It’s ​important ​because ​of ​our ​experiences ​for ​what ​our ​children ​have ​gone ​through. ​I ​have ​to ​home ​school my older son ​because ​they ​weren’t ​able ​to ​meet ​his ​needs,” says Custer. “​The ​schools ​are ​really ​doing ​the ​best ​that ​they ​can with ​the ​funds ​that ​they ​have, ​but ​they ​have ​to ​shift ​funds ​from ​their ​general ​education ​fund ​to ​their ​special ​education ​fund ​so ​that ​they ​can ​fulfill ​the for ​the ​special ​education ​students. It’s ​really hard ​to ​see ​the ​administrators ​having ​to ​make ​all ​these ​tough ​decisions ​of ​who ​to ​put ​where, ​because ​it ​harms ​all ​these ​kids. ​The ​less ​staff ​that ​they ​can ​afford, the more harm comes to their kids.”