MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl is in custody after bringing a gun to school.

Milwaukee Police responded to Milwaukee School of Languages around 1pm on April 3 to reports of a student with a gun. The gun was recovered without incident.

In a statement from Milwaukee Public Schools:

Thursday, a student at the Milwaukee School of Languages brought a loaded weapon on campus.

The weapon was discovered after another student informed staff. Milwaukee Police were called immediately and the student who brought the weapon was arrested. Thankfully, no one was physically harmed.

The incident is under investigation by the Milwaukee Police, and MPS will follow the code of conduct in addressing consequences for anyone who was determined to be involved in this situation.

Safety is our number one priority. Protocols are in place to keep everyone safe whenever an incident occurs in or near a school that could impact the well-being of students

Our staff is taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of students. Resources are available for all students who might need them.