MILWAUKEE — ICE arrested 2 people in the public hallways of the Milwaukee County Courthouse and the Public Safety Building this week. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office say they were made aware of the first arrest right before it occurred after an injunction hearing on March 20 in the hallway of the Milwaukee County Courthouse. They were not given notice about the second arrest, which occurred before a defendant’s hearing in the hallway of the Public Safety Building.

“Please be aware that ICE has taken at least two people into custody in the Courthouse and Safety Building Public hallways. If these detentions occurred in the courtroom, I believe it would have directly interfered with our judicial process,” says Chief Judge Carl Ashley. “I’m not sure if we have the authority to intervene in what happens in a public hallway. I have reached out to Corporation Counsel and the Director’s Office for their input.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office say they did not particpate in either arrest. The identities of those taken into custody have not been released.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued a statement Friday afternoon stating that,

“The Milwaukee County Courthouse stands as a cornerstone of justice where residents come to seek information, resources, and fair participation in the legal process. An attack on this safe, community-serving space undermines public trust, breeds fear among citizens and staff, and disrupts the due process essential to our courts. As local leaders, we have a duty to protect these institutions, uphold accessible services, and safeguard every individual’s constitutional right to engage fully in the judicial process. The last thing we want is to interfere with the legal process or sow doubt in those summoned to the courthouse about whether or not they will receive fair, impartial justice. I will continue working with our partners across the county and state to maintain safety and justice for all.”