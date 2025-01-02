GREEN BAY, Wis. — Three Green Bay Packers players have been selected to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl game with seven others acting as reserves, in case of injuries or scheduling conflicts according to the NFL.

Running back Josh Jacobs is the sole offensive player repping the green and gold. At the same time, safety Xavier McKinney and defensive end Rashan Gary each make their Pro Bowl debuts after standout seasons for the 11-5 Packers.

26-year-old Jacobs signed with the Packers in the offseason from Las Vegas and earned his third Pro Bowl appearance during his debut season in Green Bay, posting 1,625 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns — a new career-high mark.

McKinney, a fifth-year safety out of Alabama, has a new career-high seven interceptions in 16 games for the Packers in addition to 84 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.

Gary, a first-round pick by the Packers in 2019, is in his sixth season as a pro and has 14 quarterback hits, 44 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery so far this year.

Additionally, guard Elgton Jenkins has been deemed a ‘first alternate’ with six of his Green Bay teammates — QB Jordan Love, DL Kenny Clark, KR/CB Keisean Nixon, TE Tucker Kraft, C Josh Myers and CB Jaire Alexander have also been announced as alternates.

TOP GREEN BAY PACKERS HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

LATEST GAME: Packers fall to Vikings 27-25 in comeback nailbiter