MILWAUKEE — By the end of the day Friday, Milwaukee will have an alderperson representing the city’s 3rd District for the first time since the tragic death of Jonathan Brostoff last fall.

Alex Brower defeated Daniel Baumann in the spring election Tuesday, and tells WTMJ he’ll be sworn in to his new post Friday evening, once the Milwaukee Elections Commission certifies the results of Tuesday’s election.

Alderman-elect Brower joins WTMJ’s Adam Roberts for a conversation on his plans for the district, a proposal to do away with We Energies in the city, and more.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: