RACINE, Wis. — When investigating the Racine home of 27-year-old Athon Lucifer Reeves, authorities allegedly found enough evidence to warrant 14 counts of Possession of Child Pornography for the man who was already being investigated for sexually assaulting a Racine child.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to Reeves earlier in 2024. Upon further research, authorities found that Reeves already had a pending case including charges of Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting/Obstructing, and Disorderly Conduct.

On August 25, 2024, a group of authorities including computer technology experts and a K9 trained to search for electronic storage devices executed a search warrant on Reeve’s alleged home on the 1400-block of N. Wisconsin Ave in Racine.

During this search, they recovered several devices allegedly containing child pornography files. Racine County authorities say they also found information linking Reeves to the sexual assault of a child under 13 years old — a crime Racine Police were already investigating.

Reeves was arrested for felony bail jumping and first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is being held in the Racine County Jail with a $50,000 bond set. The Racine County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit submitted 15 child porn charges and three felony bail jumping charges to the DA’s Office. 14 of them were submitted by the District Attorney

“Not only is this menace revictimizing children while viewing child pornography – child victims who have already experienced extraordinary trauma – he has allegedly turned his perversions on a child in our community who was less than 13 years old,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “I encourage the court to grant him the lengthy sentence he richly deserves, and the Sheriff’s Office will continue in our mission to serve and protect the community.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief charged with 2nd degree sexual assault of a child