MILWAUKEE — In a joint commitment to improving sustainability at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Bucks and the German-based company, Wilo have entered a partnership to positively impact the environment and raise each other’s global profiles.

During the announcement at Fiserv Forum’s atrium on Wednesday morning, Bucks President Peter Feigin was joined by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Wilo Americas CEO, Jeff Plaster and Wilos America Chief Sales Officer, Svenja Ahlburg.

“We want to be the most sustainable district, building, arena in the world, and [Wilo] will help us get there,” Feigin said.

Image credit: Milwaukee Bucks

As part of the multi-year partnership, the Milwaukee Bucks will wear new patches on their warm-up jackets and shooting shirts. Additionally, Wilo’s logo will be found throughout Fiserv Forum for Bucks games over the next several years.

In another commitment from this partnership, Wilo and the Bucks are committed to hosting river clean-ups throughout the state, citing the importance of Milwaukee’s waterways to its rich history — a clear similarity with Wilo’s home base of global operations in Dortmund, Germany; part of what inspired the foundation of Wilo in the first place.

“With over 100 German companies operating in key sectors across the state, such as manufacturing, power and controls, technology and sustainability, companies like Wilo are essential partners in making sure that our state is globally competitive,” Gov. Evers said. “Together, we will continue to build a brighter, more sustainable future and likely bring home a few more championship titles in the meantime.”

Buck rookie Tyler Smith & @BucksBango debut the new Wilo patch on the team’s warm-up jackets & shooting shirts. pic.twitter.com/EfobbkJsAI — Dylan Hunter Carter (@DylanHCarter) September 25, 2024

Officials from both sides of the partnership continually expressed their excitement for the opportunity to learn from each other and find new ways to help improve sustainability in Wisconsin.

For Gov. Evers, who set a goal for Wisconsin to be carbon-free by 2050, this partnership represents another path toward achieving that milestone.

“It helps encourage people to think about how important it is to get to that level by 2050. We can get there, but it’s going to take a lot more than what we’ve done so far,” Gov. Evers told WTMJ. “We’re going to need German ingenuity to make that happen.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Rebate on Wisconsin endangered resources license plates