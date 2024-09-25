WALES, Wis. — In-person classes are cancelled and Homecoming activities are being rescheduled after extensive flooding causes damage at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales.

Principal Justin Bestor says in a video to parents that heavy rains that fell on Saturday, September 22, backed up into the school, causing an inch of rain to cover over a third of the school building.

The initial investigation shows that heavy machinery used during construction in the parking lot this past summer may have caused items to get crushed and pipes to get clogged that usually bring rainwater away from the building.

Bestor says that crews are actively working on cleaning up the mess both inside and outside of the building. While this happens, the high school remains closed and students are participating in virtual learning for the remainder of the week. “We are working through all of this, and companies are already on site. They have been since Sunday at 9am, and are going to be working 24/7 through the weekend so we can be as open on Monday as we possibly can, and that is our hope as of now and our expectation,” says Bestor.

Homecoming activities have been postponed until the week of October 7, with the Homecoming game against Pewaukee rescheduled to October 11.