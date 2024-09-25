UPDATED at 1:00pm on September 25: Stevens Point Police say James Muns has been located and arrested.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Police in Stevens Point are warning residents to look out for an armed criminal.

42-year-old James Muns of La Crosse committed multiple crimes in Stevens Point on Tuesday, September 24, before fleeing from police. Officers believe him to still be in the area, particularly the east side of Stevens Point, and in possession of a firearm.

Muns was las seen wearing gray shorts and a black tank top. He also goes by the names “Jimmy James” and “Bubba”.

While there is no immediate danger to the public, officers are asking that if you see him, please call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1501.