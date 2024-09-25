SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — The Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief has been charged with 2nd degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, and has been placed on administrative leave.

45-year-old John Albright was arrested on September 19 for charges stemming back from August of 2008. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was 13 or 14 years old at the time and living a few doors down from Albright. He was hosting a party at his house, where the victim was babysitting Albright’s daughter before being escorted back to the party.

The victim says Albright asked him inappropriate questions about his genital area, and then placed his hands down the victim’s pants. Albright then led the victim to an alley and performed a sex act on him.

Albright remains in the Sheboygan County jail on $150,000 cash bond, and is due back in court on October 23.