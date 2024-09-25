News of Packers legend Brett Favre’s suffering from Parkinson’s disease was a surprise to former teammates.

“I was shocked. It’s devastating to hear,” Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “For me, as a former player, it was a stark reminder: ‘Bills are due.'”

RELATED: Brett Favre reveals he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Tauscher spent 11 years as an offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers. Since his retirement, the Packers Hall of Famer’s body is still dealing with the side effects of playing professional football.

“I feel pretty good, mentally,” Tausch said. “I hope to wake up everyday feeling refreshed and sharp, and for the most part I feel like I’m doing that.”

Tauscher, who has had multiple surgeries on his knee, said the physical recovery has been more challenging as he’s gotten older.

“(Playing in the NFL) is a great job that people dream about,” he explained. “You’re willing to sacrifice your body until you’re not.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: Milwaukee committee votes for adoption of “People’s Flag”