MILWAUKEE — The trial against 15-year-old Erik Mendoza, who is facing a litany of charges related to the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree, has been suspended until he undergoes a competency trial, as determined during a hearing earlier this morning.

As confirmed through the Wisconsin Circuit Courts, Mendoza will undergo a competency examination led by a court-appointed Forensic Unit before the trial can proceed.

His lawyer also withdrew the request to waive Mendoza into juvenile court, so he will stand trial as an adult.

Mendoza is facing six charges in connection with McCree’s death:

First Degree Intentional Homicide

Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death

Hiding a Corpse

Three Counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Use of a Dangerous Weapon)

According to a criminal complaint, Mendoza and his co-conspirator, David Pietura both lived in the house that Prince McCree’s family lived in. Cell phone data and surveillance footage were used to identify the two as suspects and were major factors in their arrest.

In a media release on October 24, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed that the remains of McCree were located by a search party around 8:50 a.m. CST. McCree had been reported missing the prior day around 1:00 p.m. CST on N 54th St. in Milwaukee.

The complaint alleges that Mendoza and Pietura both killed Prince McCree in the basement of the house before disposing of the body in the dumpster. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

If convicted of all charges, Pietura and Mendoza both face life in prison, with the homicide charges carrying a mandatory life sentence.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

