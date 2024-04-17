MILWAUKEE — Brookfield Elementary School is the subject of a potential threat for the second time in just over a week with the Brookfield Police Department and other local law enforcement mobilized to search for a bomb once students and faculty were evacuated.

As confirmed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, this initial bomb threat was reported around 12:55 p.m. CST. From that point, students and faculty were promptly removed from the school. That cleared the way to deploy Milwaukee-area bomb-searching specialists and K9 units to assess the threat and search for any signs of foul play.

Last week, Brookfield Elementary School was the subject of a swatting incident, in which authorities were falsely alerted to a threat at the school.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained the following comment from the School District of Elmbrook’s Chief Strategy Office, Chris Thompson:

“At this time, we are working with the police to secure dogs and sweep the school and we will provide families with another update once that is complete.”

School officials have asked parents to avoid picking up their children from the evacuation site. Once they have clearance from local authorities, students will be taken back to Brookfield Elementary for dismissal.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

