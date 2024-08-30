MILWAUKEE – After promising a return to the Baird Center for the first time since 2019, a downtown Milwaukee convention is now pulling the plug on the event.

Wisconsin Comic Convention shared on their Facebook page Thursday that the event planned for November 1st through the 3rd has been canceled. Organizers cited “a mixture of unforeseen circumstances, personnel changes, and external factors” as reasons for the cancellation.

“We aren’t sure what this means for our future in Milwaukee but any details about a return will be posted on our official social media channels and website” the statement read in part.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets will receive a separate email with information about their order.

Wisconsin Comic Convention is one of several events targeting geek culture in the city, including Anime Milwaukee and Anime 414 which are also both held at the Baird Center. A separate event, Milwaukee Comic Con, is scheduled for September 14th at the Wisconsin State Fair grounds.

Organizers have been reached out to for comment on the decision to postpone the event, as well as clarification as to what specific factors led to the decision.

