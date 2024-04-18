MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) is set to vote on whether it should join 31 other state athletic associations in allowing high school athletes to profit off their name, image & likeness (NIL).

There are two sides to this argument. For some students, NIL brand deals could be a major distraction that draws their attention away from their schoolwork, team focus, and preparation for the next step in their lives. For other student-athletes, NIL deals help supplement the rising costs associated with participating in athletics while contributing to households in need of that financial boost.

Wisconsin’s Morning News welcomed two key voices in the Wisconsin sports world — ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen Lada and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher on the program to offer insights.

“I don’t like it. I like high school being kind of that last bastion of innocence. That team and adversity, and you’re working together, and I just feel like starting to add money into that mix, even if your intentions are good — I feel like it’s going to be problematic,” Lada said. “There are going to be unintended consequences. The toothpaste will be out of the tube, and you won’t be able to put it back in.”

That same sentiment was shared by Tauscher, who told WTMJ he respects how proactive the WIAA is trying to be but remains extremely wary of the problems that follow. He fears the same local Wisconsin businesses who currently help fund the teams themselves would shift focus to NIL deals, effectively damaging the health of overall teams and the sports they participate in.

“I think it’s a god-awful idea and I hope the WIAA does not implement it,” Tauscher said. “There’s a lot of other stuff that I think the WIAA could take a look at.”

Some of those other concepts he suggested the WIAA shift focus toward instead of NIL deals included in-game rules like shot clocks for basketball, realigning divisions and refereeing.

“NIL and everything else is meant for, I think, college athletes. And really, I’ve always said it’s more of the high-end athlete that is bringing people to this,” he explained. “Caitlin Clark — she moved the needle and brought a ton of revenue. She should share and grow with that.”

