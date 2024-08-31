MILWAUKEE — Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz will deliver remarks in Milwaukee on Labor Day.

The Harris-Walz campaign confirmed that the Minnesota governor will speak at Laborfest, hosted by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council. The event is held annually at Henry Maier Festival Park, also known as the Summerfest grounds. His wife, first lady Gwen Walz, will also be in attendance.

The event runs from 11am until 5pm, but the campaign has not said what time the governor will be speaking.

This will be Gov. Walz’s first solo visit to the state on the campaign trail. He joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally at Fiserv Forum during the Democratic National Convention on July 20.