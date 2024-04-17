WEST ALLIS, Wis.– Inclusivity was the main word to describe the Ralph Davis State Unified Basketball Tournament that was held Wednesday with Special Olympics Wisconsin. Six Milwaukee area high school teams across the area came together for this annual state tournament. There were a total of 45 Special Olympics athletes and 27 Unified Partners athletes among the teams, and there were three athletes with intellectual disabilities and two without intellectual disabilities in the game at all times.

Both the Special Olympics and Milwaukee Rec partnered to start this event, but it was first inspired by Ralph Davis, who was a former student-athlete at Washington High School. Adaptive Athletics Recreation Supervisor for MKE Rec Lyndsay Linsmeier told WTMJ he later became a Special Education professional at his old school, and he also coached their girls basketball team to two state championship games.

The scene at Wisconsin Lutheran College this afternoon!



Supervisor for MKE Rec Lyndsay Linsmeier on WHY the Ralph Davis State Unified Basketball Tournament began for Special Olympics in Wisconsin:@620wtmj pic.twitter.com/RILtEWkBdF — Julien Johnson (@jujuelz_is) April 17, 2024

“We’re here to honor him,” she said. “He unfortunately passed away in 2020, so we are living his legacy on because that’s what we want to do. He really had a huge impact on Washington High School.”

Director of Unified Programs for Special Olympics Wisconsin Grace Van Bergen told WTMJ the impact of this type of event stretches far.

Director of Unified Programs for Special Olympics Wisconsin Grace Van Bergen on the format of teams and the IMPACT of these type of events@620wtmj pic.twitter.com/Zyh46mlWMD — Julien Johnson (@jujuelz_is) April 17, 2024

“Special Olympics Wisconsin’s community events offer a ton of basketball, but not necessarily [Unified Partners],” she said. “This is a great way to pull some of our [Unified Athletes] into their school and increase that sense of community there.”

Both Rufus King High School players Thaddeaus and Latrell enjoyed their time at the event, and Thaddaeus told WTMJ a little bit about his experience being involved with the Special Olympics as a Unified Partner.

Players for Rufus King- Thaddeaus & Latrell on their experience and the importance of this event!@620wtmj pic.twitter.com/3RnlDR25vX — Julien Johnson (@jujuelz_is) April 17, 2024

“I’m truly honored [to participate in this event]. My mother, who is also a Unified Partner, helped out a lot when I was younger,” he said. “I’ve been around Special Olympics for a quite a while, and it means a lot to be able to be invited and come out and play and share smiles with everybody.”

Thaddaeus said this event is important for the connection in the community.

“It feels amazing to be a lot more included and a lot more diverse,” he said. “Some people may count certain people out… but we’re all equal. We’re all out here sharing smiles… I think it’s an amazing event and people should come out.”

Cedarburg High School Coach Darwin Peters created his team last year. Peters has been a Special Ed teacher for over 12 years, and he told WTMJ why he decided to start the team.

Cedarburg HS Coach Darwin Peters on why he got his school involved and the competitiveness of this tournament@620wtmj pic.twitter.com/HajxbQ0FaA — Julien Johnson (@jujuelz_is) April 17, 2024

“I got an email from Special Olympics Wisconsin saying they want to start a Unified Basketball League in Wisconsin,” he said. “I love basketball. I love inclusion, so it was a natural fit.”

He said he contacted a few student groups and put the team together, and at the time he spoke to WTMJ, he was preparing his team for the championship game of the state tournament, which he told them is not the same as a regular season game.

“Get that mindset of the regular season out of your head because it’s way more intense here,” he said. “[This] is what we want to see at a higher level of competition.”

He also mentioned how his student-athletes get treated like any other sports team at Cedarburg when they made the state tournament.

“We do a parade through the school,” he said. “The whole school body is out in the hallways cheering for us.”

Cedaburg High School’s cheering section during the championship game versus Washington High School.

Here were the final standings of the Ralph Davis State Unified Basketball Tournament:

1st Place- Washington High School

2nd Place- Cedarburg High School

3rd Place- Hamilton High School

4th Place- Rufus King High School

5th Place- Neenah High School

6th Place- Nathan Hale High School

Rufus King shooting guard and Special Ed Olympian Latrell told WTMJ he was just glad to be here and have fun.

“Thank you guys for coming out!” he said.