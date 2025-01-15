MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee alderwoman is expressing her concerns over a proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility that has been proposed for the city’s northwest side.

Alderwoman Laressa Taylor says her office received a request, through a third party, to support ICE as it plans to move into the 9th District. The agency has requested support for modifications to a building located at 11925 W. Lake Park Dr. Those modifications include adding a sally port and a chain link fence with privacy slats. The sally port would be used to transport prisoners to and from the facility.

“I want District 9, and the rest of the city, to know that we do not support the Department of Homeland Security in their decision to move into our district, and we definitely do not support any such modifications to any building in our district (as a location to house prisoners!).” said Alderwoman Taylor Tuesday.

ICE has not made a public statement about plans for the facility.

The Alderwoman will hold a press conference outside of the proposed facility Wednesday at 1:00pm.

