UPDATE at 4:55 p.m. on January 15: Milwaukee Police report that Lanydria Beard has been located and is safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Lanydria Beard.



Lanydria was last seen on January 14th at approximately 8:00pm near North 34th and West Burleigh Streets on the city’s north side.

Lanydria is a 13-year-old, Black female, standing around 5’8” tall and weighing around 227lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. Lanydria was last seen wearing green camouflage jogging pants and cream and green Nike dunks.

Lanydria should be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: