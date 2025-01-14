MILWAUKEE — As speculation begins on whether he will run for a third term, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tells WTMJ’s Political Power Hour he will make his decision “after the budget”.

“I’m weighing that as we go forward, but until the budget is done and that work is done probably early summer I would say, that that’s the time I will be making that announcement,” Gov. Tony Evers said in an interview with host Steve Scaffidi. “Nothing new today, don’t know, and uh, we’ll wait and see”.

When asked about arguments for and against running, Evers reiterated that he didn’t know:

“Those are things that I worry about. I’m not going to be sharing that. But no, I’m not going to answer that because I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m going to run. Frankly, I haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it. Obviously, at some point in time, I need to spend more time thinking about it. But with the budget and all these other things going on, it’s just not a good way to figure something out, figure something like that out”.

When asked about whether political legacy matters to him, Evers’ answer was simply: No.

“Absolutely not. It does not matter to me. What matters to me and always has is getting things done for the people of Wisconsin, and there isn’t a political gain or loss on that. It’s just doing the right thing”.

Democratic sources indicate that Gov. Tony Evers is giving serious thought to a third term, a feat just one other governor — Tommy Thompson — has achieved.

