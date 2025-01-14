CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg Police are looking for two suspects involved in a credit card skimming incident at a local grocery store.
An employee at the Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue reported finding a credit card skimmer on one of the store’s credit/debit card reader keypads at one of the registers on January 9.
Police believe the skimmer was placed on January 8 around 5:30pm.
They are looking for two suspects: one man was wearing a light-colored winter coat with a fur collar, gray stocking cap, light colored pants, and carrying a smaller satchel or purse. The second man was wearing a red jacket, blue baseball cap, dark colored pants, a medical boot on his left foot, and a medical mask.
Anyone with information should contact Officer Buboltz or the Cedarburg Police Department and refer to incident report #25-417.