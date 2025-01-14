CEDARBURG, Wis. — Cedarburg Police are looking for two suspects involved in a credit card skimming incident at a local grocery store.

An employee at the Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue reported finding a credit card skimmer on one of the store’s credit/debit card reader keypads at one of the registers on January 9.

Police believe the skimmer was placed on January 8 around 5:30pm.

They are looking for two suspects: one man was wearing a light-colored winter coat with a fur collar, gray stocking cap, light colored pants, and carrying a smaller satchel or purse. The second man was wearing a red jacket, blue baseball cap, dark colored pants, a medical boot on his left foot, and a medical mask.

Cedarburg Card Skimmer Suspects from January 8, 2025. Images courtesy of the Cedarburg Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Buboltz or the Cedarburg Police Department and refer to incident report #25-417.