MADISON, Wis. — The two victims of the Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison who were considered to be in critical condition for weeks after the incident have been upgraded to “good condition,” a statement from UW Health confirmed to WTMJ on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people died in the shooting — a teacher and the shooter herself, 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow. Six others were injured, but four of them were cleared and released from hospitals in the days and weeks that followed. The two remaining victims, whose identities are being withheld out of respect for them and their families in this trying recovery process, are now making great progress.

The following comments were issued on behalf of the UW Health system:

“The two patients receiving care at American Family Children’s Hospital for injuries sustained in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting are improving and are now considered to be in good condition. At this time, we do not plan to provide additional condition updates on these patients out of respect for their request for privacy. “

Madison Police recovered at least 21 shell casings and two weapons from the crime scene. Authorities say the shooter’s parents have complied with the investigation to this point in the process, and it remains unclear how she came into possession of these firearms.

However, this latest update solidifies the final death toll for this tragic incident at two deaths.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up could be issued as further details are revealed.