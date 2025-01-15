https://youtu.be/yXXuZOlReOI

Garrett Mitchell has seen a lot in his first three seasons as a big leaguer. His first month in the show in 2022 was an “electric factory” in his own words, but has since been slowed by injuries. Yet, he delivered one of the biggest home runs in Brewers’ postseason history this past October with his go-ahead clout in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

Hosted by WTMJ’s Dom Cotroneo, Garrett sits down for a wide-ranging conversation on his routine in the cage, finishing the 2024 season strong, and even the perks of owning a young dachshund named Dash. The centerfielder looks forward to 2025 as a big year for his development in the Bigs.

Listen to the podcast below or on Youtube. Brewers Weekly airs this week at 8PM on WTMJ.