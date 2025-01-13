MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Film has chosen their new leader after a nationwide search for an executive director.

Susan Santha Kerns, Ph.D. has been tabbed to lead the nonprofit organization which produces the annual Milwaukee Film Festival and operates the Oriental and Downer Theatres. Kerns takes over the position from interim executive director Anne Reed on February 3rd. Reed will retire from the role after a transitional overlap.

“I feel honored, delighted, and incredibly excited to step into the Executive Director role at Milwaukee Film. Milwaukee Film is a key part of why I love this city so much, and I’m eager to continue bringing audiences the absolute best film screening experiences in our gorgeous theatres,” Dr. Kerns said. “I also take seriously my commitment to local filmmakers. I am eager to highlight their work and help grow the prestige of our terrific filmmaking community.”

New Milwaukee Film executive director Susan Santha Kerns. Image Credit: Robyn Ehrlich

“I am so pleased to return to retirement knowing that Milwaukee Film is in such strong and experienced hands,” Reed said. “I can’t wait to see the growth and evolution of Milwaukee Film in the years to come.”

“Dr. Kerns’ extensive experience was an important factor in her selection,” said Lacey Sadoff, board chair of Milwaukee Film. “Given her rich background in all aspects of our work, we are confident that Susan’s leadership will continue to grow Milwaukee Film’s local and national significance as a film organization.”

Kerns previously served as the organization’s Education Director from 2010 to 2013, and has spent time more recently at Columbia College Chicago as a tenured Associate Professor of Cinema and Television Arts.

Kerns co-founded the Chicago Feminist Film Festival and speaks around the country on topics relating to the film festival landscape. Locally, Kerns serves on the steering committee of Action! Wisconsin, a statewide coalition that supports film & TV production tax incentives.

Kern’s hire appointment comes following a turbulent period for Milwaukee Film; former CEO Jonathan Jackson resigned from the role in January 2024 after 15 years with Milwaukee Film.

The organization undertook critical financial restructuring in 2024, which included the elimination of its education and artist services programs. Tax forms indicated the organization reported a deficit of more than $1.78 million in 2022.

