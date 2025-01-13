RACINE – Another Southeast Wisconsin craft brewery is closing their doors. This time, though, the owners hope the closure will only be temporary.

The owners of Littleport Brewing Company in Racine posted on social media Wednesday they are shutting down their location at 3rd Street and Wisconsin Avenue after at least two of their original investors have rescinded their financial investment in the company.

“A couple of our original investors decided they wanted their investments back in their entirety, forcing us to put our building up for sale to resolve the matter. We felt we were constantly improving our client base, just not quick enough to satisfy these ‘investors’,” the post by owners Mark and Chris Flynn read in part. “Stay tuned for more news. Soon. We haven’t been sunk, we are just in dry dock.”

The Flynns noted they hope to reopen Littleport in some form at another location within the next year.

The brewery originally opened in 2021.

