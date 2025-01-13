With the Packers off-season officially underway, the question many fans are wondering: Is Jordan Love the quarterback who can lead the Packers to the ‘promised land?’

“This was a tough year for (Love),” said Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “He gets injured in the first week. He needs to be more consistent. I can’t think of a game all season when he was sharp.”

But Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday that Love is ‘the guy.’

“There’s a long way to go, but I love his talent, I love his work ethic,” Tauscher said. “(Fans) can be frustrated but Jordan Love is going to be the guy and he’s going to get better.”

