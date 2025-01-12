MILWAUKEE — A man injured in an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Jan. 6 has been charged with sexual assault of a child, among other crimes.

Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office charged 19-year-old Emilio Arner-Ortiz on Friday with five felonies: second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16, child abduction, child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, Arner-Ortiz had been chatting online with a 13-year-old boy from Illinois for three years over Discord. On Nov. 7, 2024, the boy went missing from his home in the Village of Alsip, Ill. Arner-Ortiz had picked up the boy from his home in the middle of the night and drove back to Milwaukee to have sex with.

The 13-year-old’s parents discovered the Discord chat that day and later found photos on the boy’s laptop that showed Arner-Ortiz and the boy cuddling. The boy refered to Arner-Ortiz in the photo as his boyfriend “Tres” and said he was 16 years old.

On Dec.1, the boy’s mother looked through the Discord chats and learned that “Tres” was Arner-Ortiz. Many of the chats were sexual in nature and involved Arner-Ortiz talking about pederasty, a sexual relationship between an adult man and a boy practiced in Ancient Greece. The boy’s mother used his Discord account to contact Arner-Ortiz and pretended to be her son, and learned that Arner-Ortiz was actually 19 years old.

The boy told investigators that Arner-Ortiz would frequently send him pornographic material over the internet. The boy said he had snuck out of his room to meet Arner-Ortiz on Nov. 7, and that Arner-Ortiz gave him alcohol before driving them back to his home in Milwaukee. At one point Arner-Ortiz let the boy hold his unloaded gun, and the boy pulled the trigger while pointing it at his head.

Chats show the two discussed committing suicide together. At one point, Arner-Ortiz sent a message that states “I am still shocked we got away with Wisconsin. It doesn’t seem real.”

Milwaukee Police responded to Arner-Ortiz’s residence near 7th and Arthur with a warrant on Jan. 6. When officers made contact, he pulled out a gun and a struggle began. An officer then struck Arner-Ortiz with his firearm, injuring him in the abdomen.

Arner-Ortiz could face up to 126 years in prison and $360,000 in fines if convicted on all charges.