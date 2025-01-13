This weeks marks an historic one for the Milwaukee Archdiocese.

Rev. Jeffrey Grob will become the 12th archbishop of the diocese. The installation events begin Monday evening with an evening prayer and the traditional ‘knocking on the door’ of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

“That’s ​the ​moment ​when (Rev. Grob) is ​officially ​welcomed ​to ​the ​Archdiocese ​of ​Milwaukee ​and ​to ​the ​cathedral,” said Rebecca Ruesch, a canon lawyer with the Marquette University Law School.

The official installation will take place Tuesday afternoon. “It’s the Catholic Super Bowl,” Ruesch joked.

The service will begin with a long procession, she told WTMJ Radio.

“It contains all ​the ​priests ​of ​the ​Archdiocese ​of ​Milwaukee,” she explained. “That’s ​several ​hundred (people). ​You’ve ​got ​all ​of ​the ​deacons ​of ​the ​Archdiocese ​of ​Milwaukee ​and ​you’ll ​also ​have ​visiting ​bishops ​and ​other ​guests.”

After the installation, the new archbishop will get right to work.

“He’s ​going ​to ​hit ​the ​ground ​running, ​for ​sure, Ruesch said. “​But ​in ​this ​case, (former) ​Archbishop ​Listecki ​isn’t ​moving ​on ​to ​a ​different ​diocese. ​He’s ​retiring. ​He’s ​going ​to ​be ​here. ​I’m ​sure (the former archbishop) ​will ​be ​more ​than ​willing ​to ​lend ​an ​ear ​to ​Archbishop ​Grob ​if ​he’s ​got ​questions, ​and ​he’s ​going ​to ​have ​him ​nearby ​as ​someone ​that ​he ​can ​rely ​on ​for ​ help ​and ​assistance.”

You can hear more from Rebecca Ruesch Tuesday on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.