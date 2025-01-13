This weeks marks an historic one for the Milwaukee Archdiocese.
Rev. Jeffrey Grob will become the 12th archbishop of the diocese. The installation events begin Monday evening with an evening prayer and the traditional ‘knocking on the door’ of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
“That’s the moment when (Rev. Grob) is officially welcomed to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and to the cathedral,” said Rebecca Ruesch, a canon lawyer with the Marquette University Law School.
The official installation will take place Tuesday afternoon. “It’s the Catholic Super Bowl,” Ruesch joked.
The service will begin with a long procession, she told WTMJ Radio.
“It contains all the priests of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee,” she explained. “That’s several hundred (people). You’ve got all of the deacons of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and you’ll also have visiting bishops and other guests.”
After the installation, the new archbishop will get right to work.
“He’s going to hit the ground running, for sure, Ruesch said. “But in this case, (former) Archbishop Listecki isn’t moving on to a different diocese. He’s retiring. He’s going to be here. I’m sure (the former archbishop) will be more than willing to lend an ear to Archbishop Grob if he’s got questions, and he’s going to have him nearby as someone that he can rely on for
help and assistance.”
