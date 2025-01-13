Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Wausau: City seeks long-term solutions to homelessness.

In November, a homeless man died in Marathon Park in Wausau. That has reignited calls for more permanent solutions to the homelessness problems in Wausau. Two sides are arguing the approach the city should take to battle homelessness. The Wausau City Council recently approved funding for two officers dedicated to addressing homelessness, a move Wausau Police Chief Matt Barnes said is already yielding results. Barnes told WPR that the officers work both to enforce city ordinances and to Connect individuals with resources aimed at breaking the cycle of homelessness. That approach isn’t sitting well with critics like the Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force, who have accused the city of criminalizing homelessness, citing decisions like removing encampments and disallowing tents in parks. As part of a larger solution, Barnes is optimistic about the ongoing work of a joint task force involving Marathon County and the City of Wausau. It involves different nonprofits and elected officials from both boards. The task force is taking a look at capacity issues. Barnes went on to say, “The question to be asked is what is necessary to move that needle here to strive for a functional zero where people are leaving homelessness at the same rate people are entering homelessness in our community and need resources? Maybe the question is, who should pay for it and is that a role of government or a role of nonprofits?” Full Story

Part Washington: City considers plan to annex land for data center.

There has been a lot of unanswered questions in Port Washington surrounding a potential development deal that could have a big effect on the town’s landscape. Since May of last year, residents have been trying to get information on the deal. Now they have some. A development company called Cloverleaf Infrastructure is pursuing plans for a data center on about 2,000 acres of land within the town that may soon be annexed by the City of Port Washington, according to information provided at a January 7 Common Council work session and reported by the Journal Sentinel. The land in question stretches from the city’s northern border up to Dixie Road and spans east of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail and west of I-43. The new information offers residents some inkling about the path forward, more questions than answers remain, including questions about the potential project’s environmental and community impact. At the meeting, residents also heard from the city’s special counsel for the project specifically tasked with protecting the interests of the city and its taxpayers as they explore this proposal. Full Story

Madison: Madison woman sells a licorice dispenser inspired by Wayne’s World.

Licorice fans, this is for you! Climb into your AMC Pacer, crank up Bohemian Rhapsody, and get ready to enjoy a tasty road treat. Candy Phelps is here, attempting to bring back a bit of pop culture nostalgia from the 1990s. Phelps, a Madison entrepreneur, has come out with the “Party On! Licorice Dispenser.” The device, which she has attached via magnets to the sunroof inside of her new SUV, is inspired by a similar contraption that had a bit role in both of the “Wayne’s World” movies starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. According to reporting in the State Journal, the dispenser is a plastic bubble that holds coiled up ropes of red licorice and is equipped with a dull, plastic blade attached to a lever that allows licorice to be cut into desired lengths. Phelps said, “As soon as I saw the movie I said, ‘I want one of those. Then I spent the next 10 years looking in Spencer’s Gifts or wherever, like the mall.” She founded Motormouth Innovations and sells the dispensers for $44. Each dispenser comes with three, 34-inch strands of Super Rope red licorice manufactured by the American Licorice Co. Phelps has no illusions about making millions of dollars with her business but knows the dispensers will strike a chord. Party on! Full Story