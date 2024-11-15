Boxing fans will turn to Netflix on Friday night, to see popular you-tuber Jake Paul fight the boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“It’s a real fight,” said Otto Ohlsson, of Dropout Fight Club. “You’ve got two guys going head-to-head, trying to knock each other out. That’s as real as it gets.”

Ohlsson credited Tyson for being one of the best to ever wear the gloves.

“(Tyson) is boxing,” he told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “He’s what got me into boxing. Tyson is built different.”

As for Paul:

“(Paul) is committed,” Ohlsson said. “You’ve got to give him credit. He’s a professional boxer. (But) you can’t replicate getting punched in the face by Mike Tyson.”

With less and less big-name boxers in the industry, and with the growing popularity of MMA, how will the sport of boxing compete in the coming years?

“We need to see more fights and they need to be more accessible,” Ohlsson said. “(Back in the day), Tyson was fighting five times a year. Nowadays, you’d be lucky to get some of these prize-fighters to fight twice a year.”

