MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks are turning to the color blue once again for their “City Edition” uniforms.

The annual alternate uniform for each NBA team made its debut Thursday, and includes elements Bucks fans will be familiar with from the team’s alternates of the past few years:

The jerseys include a lighter cream trim than last year’s jerseys, and include the team’s alternate logos as well.

You can watch the official jersey reveal video below:

A full rundown of each NBA team’s City Edition jerseys can be viewed here.

