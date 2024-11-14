MILWAUKEE — A second Walgreens store in Milwaukee will close in December, this time at N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr and W. Hadley Street in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. The store will close on December 5.

The announcement comes days after resident found out Walgreens is also closing the store at N. 91st and W. Appleton on December 3.

Alders Milele Coggs and Lamont Westmoreland both put out statements to their respective constituencies regarding alternate options for pharmaceutical services.

The planned closures come after the abrupt closure of store at S. Layton Blvd. and W. National Ave. on October 22 “due to several incidents of criminal activity at this store”. Walgreens had already planned on closing this location on November 3.

The closures come amid Walgreens plans to close over 1200 stores by 2027, with 500 stores targeted for closure in 2025.