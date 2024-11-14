NEW BERLIN – A convicted sex offender with the potential to re-offend will be allowed to live at a location in violation of city ordinance, police said this week.

Nicholas Weaver, 24, will be released next week, a year after he was convicted of child enticement – sexual contact of a 14-year-old at Weatherstone Park. Weaver has had multiple victims, police said in a statement, including a juvenile male. His criminal history puts him under a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend, according to authorities.

Weaver will live at a home on Lindfield Dr, which is within 500 feet of the park, in violation of the ordinance. Weaver is able to move to the location because he lived there as a minor *before* the city ordinance was first implemented. He was grandfathered in, police told residents at a Community Notification Hearing on Wednesday night.

“A two time offender is going to the same house near the same park?” a frustrated parent vented to WTMJ.

Weaver will be on 24-hour GPS monitoring.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: