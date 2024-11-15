Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Pewaukee: Brewfinity Brewing Company expanding.

On Friday we think about beer. Brewfinity Brewing which opened in Oconomowoc in 2016 is ready to expand. The brewery plans to open a second location in Pewaukee. Chad Ostram, owner and founder of Brewfinity, told the Milwaukee Business Journal that he had been looking for a new site or a second location for a couple years. The reason was mainly to become more visible. While looking for a new site, Ostram found real estate prices to be a little too high combined with rising interest rates. he considered having Brewfinity stay put for a few more years. Now, the brewery is adding a 6,000-square-foot taproom in a “prime-time spot on Pewaukee Lake. The Pewaukee location is expected to have between 12 and 20 taps. Most of the beer served on site will be brewed at its original location. The second location will have a one-barrel system on site. They will focus on creating “one-off, Pewaukee-centric beers.” The new taproom will have an expanded food menu that will heavily feature smoked meats. Brewfinity hopes to open the Pewaukee location by March 1. Full Story

Milwaukee: Lakefront brewery announces Black Friday offerings.

If you are a beer lover or know a beer lover you’ve no doubt heard that Black Friday is a big day in the beer world. Breweries have made Black Friday an unofficial holiday by releasing their special barrel-aged stouts to fans, collectors and the beer curious. Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee is recognized as the first brewery in the country that offered a limited-release Black Friday beer. Its first event took place in 2011, and Lakefront owns the trademark for the Black Friday name as it relates to beer. This year Lakefront is releasing less beer than in the past. Owner Russ Klisch told the Business Journal that Lakefront is decreasing production of its Black Friday release due to having too much left over in recent years. Although there will be fewer total barrels produced for 2024, the brewery is still releasing four beer varieties that will be available to purchase only in person on Black Friday. Cans of the 2024 Black Friday Imperial Stout and the 2024 Black Friday Triple Black IPA are priced at $20. The 2024 Black Friday Imperial Brown Ale and 2024 Black Friday 5-Year-Old are $30 each. Doors open on Black Friday at 8am, but the line will no doubt start forming a lot earlier. Full Story