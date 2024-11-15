WAUKESHA, Wis. — Ascension Wisconsin’s micro-hospital in Waukesha is set to close on January 13, 2025. The location on Fox Run Blvd. was primarily used for emergency care services.

Ascension Wisconsin and its joint venture partner Emerus Holdings operate this location, and in a statement said that after evaluating resources used, they have jointly decided to end operations.

They are recommending that patients use these locations for emergency health care needs:

Hospital officials say they are working with existing staff to transition them positions at other facilities.

Ascension Wisconsin is also centralizing healthcare services across other hospital locations.

This includes a $10 million investment at Ascension St. Francis Hospital with the goal of expanding the site’s inpatient behavioral health center up to 60 inpatient beds by July 2025. Inpatient behavioral health services from Ascension’s Racine and Ozaukee facilities will transition to St. Francis Hospital over time.

“All decisions about how we deliver care are led by what’s best for our patients and communities,” said Daniel Jackson, ministry market CEO, Ascension Wisconsin and senior vice president, Ascension. “Residents across the communities we serve have consistently told us that increased access to behavioral health services is a top priority. We are configuring our services to answer that call, while also ensuring that we are best positioned to achieve long-term sustainability and continue to deliver high-quality care across the market well into the future.”

Labor and delivery services will transition from Columbia St. Mary’s – Ozaukee Campus and Elmbrook Hospital to St. Joseph Hospital and Columbia St. Mary’s – Milwaukee Campus. Ascension Wisconsin officials say all gynecological and outpatient maternal health services, including pre- and postnatal care, will remain unchanged at all locations, and that obstetricians are working with patients to adjust birth plans if needed.

Finally, 24/7 cath lab services will be expanded to Franklin Hospital, with services transitioning from St. Joseph and St. Francis Hospitals to Columbia St. Mary’s – Milwaukee Campus, Elmbrook Hospital, and Franklin Hospital. Services will include These sites will serve all Southeast Wisconsin Ascension hospitals and surrounding communities via an integrated STEMI. Hospital officials say this strategy “ensures highly experienced care teams can perform round-the-clock, minimally invasive heart procedures”.

Ascension Wisconsin did not provide a timeline for when all of the transitions will be completed.