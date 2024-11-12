MILWAUKEE — A child was injured by gunfire after a triple shooting on Tuesday evening.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the victims were an eight-year-old, a 27-year-old and a 32-year-old. They all suffered non-fatal injuries.

The incident happened at 4:27 p.m. on 11/12/2024 near 47th St. and Hope Ave.

Milwaukee Police said the shooting was the result of an argument. They’re still investigating and seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

