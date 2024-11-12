WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Luck seems to be flowing from the Kwik Trip at 10923 W. Lapham St. in West Allis, where a Waterford, Wisconsin woman won $2 million from a ‘Cash Explosion’ scratch-off ticket she purchased at the convenience store, where two other $10,000 winning scratch tickets were sold earlier in 2024.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, Jenifer Barker of Waterford redeemed her prize at the Wisconsin Lottery Madison office last week, soon after purchasing the winning ticket in West Allis.

‘Cash Explosion,’ a $50 instant scratch game, debuted in August 2024 and has two separate $2 million prizes. Barker is the first-ever winner of this game’s top prize, per Wisconsin Lottery officials. They say the odds of winning the $2 million prize are 1 to 280,000 — the same statistical chance of winning the game’s $100,000 and $10,000 prizes, which are still up for grabs.

Meanwhile, this marks the continuation of a lucky streak from the Kwik Trip location in West Allis, which has sold seven big-time winning tickets since 2020. This $2 million prize is the highest-priced of the bunch, followed by a $1 million ticket, a $20,000 ticket and four $10,000 winning tickets.

Retailers who sell winning tickets above $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winnings up to $100,000, which netted them a $40,000 incentive for this ticket.

