MILWAUKEE — — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Toronto Raptors 99-85 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game between teams that entered with the two worst records in the league.

Bobby Portis added 17 points off the bench for Milwaukee (3-8). Brook Lopez scored 13 points while AJ Green and Ryan Rollins had 12 apiece.

The Bucks were without star guard Damian Lillard, who is in the concussion protocol, while the Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley sat out with an elbow injury.