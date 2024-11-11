MILWAUKEE — Over 700 veterans received a special honor this year, not just for Veterans Day. They were part of the 12 plane loads that traveled to Washington D.C. as part of this year’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flights.

President Karyn Roelke joined Wisconsin’s Midday News to share how the flights, which take place six times per year to visit the memorials in the nation’s capital, are more than just free trips for the veterans and their guardians. “It’s truly our joy to watch our veterans finally get the day of thanks they’ve earned decades ago”.

“Every year, it’s just a privilege to watch the Vietnam vets in particular have their moment, get their respect, heal a bit, and really feel that they haven’t been forgotten”, says Roelke. “[For] our veterans who served in combat but who have really painful memories, we’d like to reassure them that it’s a safe day, that it’s a joyful day full of love, and that, you know, we walk with them on that journey of healing”.

The organization is accepting applications for veterans who were active duty beyond bootcamp from June 1975 or earlier, and “they all deserve to feel appreciated,” she says. “Every role is significant, whether they were in combat or not, because the vets that weren’t in combat supported the ones who were”

“For the vets that didn’t serve in combat zones, that think ‘I didn’t deserve it, let’s let the other guys go’, most of them have gone, and it’s their turn. You know, they sacrificed, they gave up holidays and birthdays and time with family to serve our country. So regardless of the role, active duty in June of 1975 or earlier, it’s your time”.

Right now, Roelke is reaching out to veterans of color as well, who aren’t signing up as quickly as other veterans. Anyone applying now to participate will be considered for flights for the fall of 2025.

There is no cost to veterans to participate in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flights, and a generous donor is even covering the cost for each veteran to bring a family member, child, or grandchild to fly with their veteran.