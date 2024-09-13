Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Onalaska: Gunderson Health System to build first fully renewable energy campus.

One of the country’s first completely renewable health care campuses is coming to western Wisconsin. Gunderson Health System and Xcel Energy broke ground on a project Wednesday. The project will create a new, all-renewable energy microgrid on the campus with the facility expected to become completely self-sufficient by the end of 2026. The La Crosse Tribune reported that Heather Schimmers, regional president at Gunderson was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony. “Today we celebrate the beginning of a project that places our Onalaska campus in very rare company.” she said. “With our friends at Xcel Energy and using the amazing sustainable infrastructure already found on this campus we are ready to create one of the first 100% resilient and renewable energy health care campuses in the United States.” The microgrid will combine a new battery energy storage system with Gunderson’s existing solar panels and methane waste energy system through a partnership with the nearby La Crosse County Landfill. Full Story

Green Bay: All Bands on Deck fest this weekend.

The sound of music will fill the air in Green Bay this weekend. More than 100 free performances in dozens of venues in what is billed as “Green Bay’s biggest music festival”. All bands on Deck returns for it’s fourth year. The end of summer showcase of homegrown music and business kicks off tonight and runs through tomorrow. More than a dozen venues will host performances in the South Broadway and state Street area on the city’s west side. The press Gazette reports that the Shipyard Neighborhood Association will host an all-ages family stage from noon-3 Saturday at Eighth Street park featuring music, food trucks and a beer tent. The non-profit Shipyard District Inc. estimates the festival to have an economic impact of more that $100,000 over the two days. For a full schedule of performances, go to shipyarddistrict.org. Full Story

Hales Corner: China Lights Wisconsin returns to Hales Corner.

2024 is the year of the Dragon. To celebrate the Dragon, China Lights 2024 opens tonight at the Boerner Botanical gardens in Hales Corner. China Lights is an event that celebrates the art, skill and beauty of traditional Chinese lantern festivals that have been celebrated across Asia for the last 400 years. The Dragon King, flower tunnel and zodiac lanterns are just some of the highlights of this year’s event. A nearly two month building process has resulted in 40 exhibits made of more than 1,000 components, welded together, covered with colored fabric and then hand painted. The show covers nine acres and has a 3/4 of a mile mile route. In addition to to the lighted displays, each night there are multiple performances of classic Chinese arts. China Lights is open Tuesday through Sunday until October 27. Tickets are time and date specific and can be ordered at chinalights.org More Details