PLEASANT PRAIRIE – 31 years to the date that a man was found dead alongside rail road tracks in Pleasant Prairie, authorities have now identified the body and are re-opening a homicide investigation.

Police on Tuesday announced the body found by a photographer on August 27th, 1993 is that of Ronald Louis Dodge of Keshena, Wisconsin on the Menominee Indian Reservation, who was 40 years old at the time of his death.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana says with the identification now made and Dodge’s remains returned to his family on the Menominee Reservation in northeastern Wisconsin, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department is actively seeking tips for what is now a reopened homicide investigation. So far, there are no suspects, persons of interest, or leads in the case.

“Our work now continues in the case as new forensic testing has determined that Ronald Dodge suffered a gunshot wound near the time of his death,” said Smetana. “Our detectives are requesting anyone with any information on this case to come forward and help our agency in bringing justice to the Dodge family.”

Pleasant Prairie Police Captain Paul Marik (at lectern) leads a press conference on the identification of Ronald Louis Dodge’s body in a 1993 cold case investigation. Cpt Marik is joined by (left to right) Menominee Tribal Vice Chairman Joey Awonohopay, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Semtana, Kenosha County Medical Examiner Partice Hall, Robin Espensen of the DNA Doe Project, and Joe Welsch and Cornelia Perry from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. August 27th, 2024

Dodge was believed to be living on the north side of Chicago at the time of his death. His wife Kathryn Erickson died in Chicago of natural causes in November of 1993. Chief Smetana expects cooperation between law enforcement in Illinois and Pleasant Prairie as part of the investigation.

Newspaper clip from around the time of Ronald Louis Dodge’s death in 1993. Image Credit: Kenosha News

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall says since arriving in 2011, this case has been the most difficult one she’s been tasked with finding answers for.

“The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office remains committed to identifying those individuals who do not have their name,” said Hall. “In my almost 20-year career in working in death investigation, Ronald’s case has proven to be the most difficult to solve. I am humbled to have the honor of giving Ronald back his name, reuniting him with his family, and bringing the Dodge family the answers they have been looking for all of these years.”

Authorities say anyone with possible information about Dodge’s death is asked to contact the department at 262-948-8910. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-8477.

