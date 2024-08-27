MILWAUKEE – As Wisconsin continues to bear the brunt of extreme heat, thousands across the state were navigating the weather without power for a portion of Monday evening.

As many as 6,000 We Energies customers were without power across eastern Wisconsin late Monday into Tuesday morning. Two trouble spots in Southeast Wisconsin included Menomonee Falls and on Milwaukee’s north side.

“The one in Menomonee Falls, that was due to a piece of equipment that somehow failed near a substation in that area” says We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway. “The other one was near 68th and Silver Spring…in that situation a cable fell down, and we’re not exactly sure why. That look a number of specialized resources to take down the cable because it had burnt out”.

Conway says the outages in northern Wisconsin were due to a round of severe weather that moved through late Monday.

We Energies provides these tips for saving both energy and money during periods of extreme heat:

NO COST

Keep the sun out. Close blinds, shades and drapes on the sunny side of your home during the day to keep rooms cooler.

Close blinds, shades and drapes on the sunny side of your home during the day to keep rooms cooler. Adjust your thermostat. When at home, set the thermostat a few degrees higher to save energy. When you are away, adjust it 7 to 10 degrees higher than your normal setting. This can help you save up to 10% on your energy bill.

When at home, set the thermostat a few degrees higher to save energy. When you are away, adjust it 7 to 10 degrees higher than your normal setting. This can help you save up to 10% on your energy bill. Turn down the heat inside by delaying activities such as cooking, drying and ironing until evenings or when the weather cools.

by delaying activities such as cooking, drying and ironing until evenings or when the weather cools. Keep your bill stable with Budget Billing. Budget Billing spreads your annual energy costs more evenly over 12 months, reducing the impact of seasonal changes.

LOW COST