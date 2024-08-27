MILWAUKEE – The sweltering heat could lead to potentially severe weather on Tuesday evening.

One round of severe thunderstorms has already moved through Southeast Wisconsin, bringing with it strong winds and small hail.

“The ingredients are there,” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “If we see storms, they have the potential to be severe with damaging winds and large hail.”

Anyone spending extended amounts of time outside are also urged to take precautions, Niznansky said.

“110 degrees (heat index) can be dangerous,” he explained. “If you over do it, there’s the potential for Heat Exhaustion or worse, Heat Stroke.”

