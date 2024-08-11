WEST ALLIS – It was a gorgeous, sunny day for the final Sunday of the Wisconsin State Fair, with the iconic summer event once again drawing thousands of people from across the region to State Fair Park in West Allis.

Even though many of the fair’s events – including livestock competitions and headlining bands – have already wrapped up, that didn’t dampen the mood of the fairgoers who packed Spin City, the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, and beyond.

Local teens Brooklyn and Sam told WTMJ what their favorite things to do at the Fair this year were.

“Knuckleheads Wings,” Brooklyn said. “They have barbecue wings, bourbon bacon wings, their tater tots are good.”

“The big slide and the rides,” Sam said.

Fair classics like the Ferris Wheel, Giant Slide and the Sky Glider still had long lines Sunday. Chicago resident Christie spoke with WTMJ while waiting in line for the latter, saying this is yet another year of a family tradition.

“I’ve been coming to the State Fair since I was born. We come every year, we come all the way from Chicago to get some cheese curds at Brad and Harry’s and drink some Spotted Cow. We love it!” she said.

Despite the positive vibes all around, fairgoers weren’t without their complaints.

“My small gripe is they make you pay with credit card to come in but then there are some places around here that are cash only,” said Michael.

Sunday was also the last day of business for Elegancia Designs, run by local vendor Lynda Rickun. She told WTMJ that she only sells her wares at the Wisconsin State Fair – nowhere else!

Elegancia Designs at the Wisconsin State Fair. Photo by WTMJ News.

“All of my items are from Central Mexico. I have artists that create all these beautiful home and garden pieces,” Rickun said. “I have customers that come every year to add to things that they’ve previously purchased, so every year I have to find new things to bring for them.”

Rickum said she likes working at the state fair because it’s local and she feels comfortable here. She also said 2024 was a good year for the business.

“We were very happy to be here and we’re very happy with the crowd,” she said. “The weather could have cooperated a couple of those days when we had rain but overall it was good.”

The fair officially wraps up tonight at 10 p.m.

