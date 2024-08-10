WAUKESHA – A man is in custody after a domestic disturbance turned into an hours-long standoff in Waukesha.

On the morning of August 10, shortly after 8:30 a.m, the Waukesha Police Department received a call for a man having a “mental break.” The caller had left the house locking the doors behind them and told dispatchers that the man was armed with a knife in the yard and making threats.

According to Waukesha Police, when officers arrived, they saw the subject run into a detached two-car garage that had one of the overhead doors open.

Additional resources were requested by Waukesha Police including the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department armored car and personnel, along with members of the City of Waukesha Police Department’s Deployable Technology Unit and armored car with several Tactical Unit Operators.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s office K9 unit as well as the City of Waukesha K9 unit also responded to assist in the standoff.

Law enforcement used a drone to keep the suspect in view in the garage as he refused to exit. The City of Waukesha Negotiator’s Unit attempted negotiations through a PA system as well as a throw phone, both of which were unsuccessful.

After the standoff reached four hours, CS gas was deployed in an attempt to get the suspect to exit. The man did exit the garage but resisted arrest and officers fired non-lethal ammunition at him before he re-entered the garage.

At this point, officers deployed the K9 and then Tased the suspect as he resisted the final arrest attempt.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. A knife was recovered when he was finally taken into custody.

The man, who has not been identified, will face domestic violence charges from an incident on Friday as well as Saturday’s standoff. No one else was injured in the incident.

