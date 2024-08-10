MILWAUKEE – A triple shooting injured three victims early Saturday morning in Milwaukee’s northwest side.

At about 2:28 am near the intersection of N. 16th Street and W. Burleigh St, a group of three victims, ages 25, 21, and 18, were injured in a shooting. Authorities transported them to a hospital and they are expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police have not confirmed what the circumstances leading up to the shooting were. Police are searching for unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: