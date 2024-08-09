APPLETON – Law enforcement officers said there are no credible threats to public safety after reports of danger at hospitals in Appleton and Green Bay.

The calls came in to hospital staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton and Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

Appleton police said that someone called hospital staff and claimed to have an assault rifle in the parking lot shortly after 12:30 this afternoon. The response drew officers from Appleton, Outagamie, and Grand Chute, who created a perimeter and swept the hospital premises. No person with a weapon was found.

Appleton police acknowledged that not the only similar false alarm threat call received across Northeast Wisconsin today.

Green Bay police said when they arrived at Aurora BayCare after a similar call, officers also found no threat present. As a precaution, the hospital was put on a temporary lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Police are investigating the origin of the calls.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: