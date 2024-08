MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after a hit-and-run in downtown Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 32-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car traveling northbound near Knapp St. and Water St. around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim died of injuries.

The unknown striking vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.