MILWAUKEE — Amid two serious investigations — one into antisemitic activity on campus and another into potential misconduct in the police department — UW-Milwaukee Police Chief David Salazar has officially resigned, he announced in an open letter on Thursday.

In the letter, Salazar addresses the March 15th allegations that he violated UW-Milwaukee’s Selected Academic and Administrative Policy 5-1, Discriminatory Conduct and Consensual Relationship Policy under accusations of “surveilling a female police employee.”

Salazar claims he never received questioning or information regarding the allegations, and that he later “provided evidence of gross incompetence and false statements by members of the Police Department.” On June 3, 2024, an investigation concluded that Salazar did not violate campus policy, but he remains frustrated that “evidence of gross incompetence and misconduct” was allegedly not investigated in a timely or meaningful way.

“On July 19, 2024, I was notified that the University was pursuing possible Code of Conduct violations,” Salazar’s letter stated. “Despite my full cooperation, it has become obvious that the investigative process is corrupted, and the outcome is preordained.”

Salazar also expressed his frustrations with investigations into antisemitism on campus. In his letter, Salazar says he found these claims of antisemitic activity on campus true, but his findings were “challenged by Head Legal Counsel, Joely Urdan.”

Just last night on July 31st, 2024, five UW-Milwaukee student organizations were suspended for directing “intimidating language” to Jewish organizations amidst nationwide protests of the war in Gaza.

With these issues mounting, Salazar said his “trust in University leadership is broken” and that he is resigning from the role effectively immediately. The full letter is available below.

620 WTMJ is attempting to contact UW-Milwaukee leadership for official comment on the matter.

This is a developing situation. An update and/or follow-up article may be issued as further details come to light.

