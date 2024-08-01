FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A repeat drunk driving offender who caused a crash that killed a husband and seriously injured his wife near the intersection of Highways 151 and 41 in Fond du Lac County has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, District Attorney Eric Toney announced.

Brian A. Sippel of Oshkosh was convicted on a range of charges related to this deadly crash. A criminal complaint disclosed that his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.167 — 0.087 above the legal limit in Wisconsin. This was Sippel’s third conviction for a DUI-related offense.

“The insidious nature of alcoholism and drunk driving destroys good people and devastates families. The defendant had two prior drunk driving convictions and now his third conviction stole the life of a family’s husband, father, son, and friend,” Toney wrote in a prepared statement. “There were no winners with today’s sentencing but I hope this sentence serves as a solemn reminder to have a plan for a designated driver, an Uber, a Lyft, or a taxi to ensure you get home safely, as well as those on our roadways.”

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area on Saturday, January 14, 2023 for reports of a multi-vehicle crash that left several victims injured. Upon arrival, deputies observed serious damage to several vehicles sprawled across the roadway. According to the criminal complaint, bystanders jumped into action, helping to remove the surviving victim from a seriously damaged vehicle where her husband died.

Meanwhile, investigators at the scene gathered evidence and witness statements leading them to believe Sippel’s pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles, causing the string of damage and subsequent injuries that claimed one victim’s life. That’s when they uncovered his history of alcohol abuse and drunk driving offenses

Suggested charges included: Homicide by Intoxicated Use with a Prohibited Alcohol Content While Having a Prior Intoxicated-Related Conviction (2 counts), Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle (2 counts) and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (3 counts).

A GoFundMe has been created for the victims’ son — a 21-year-old UW-Milwaukee student who is struggling to keep up with his family’s bills in the wake of his Dad’s passing and his Mom’s extended stay in the hospital. If you’re interested in contributing to the family’s fund or learning more about his story, click here.

